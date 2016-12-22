Christmas break activities

Whether you are a working parent or running out of games at home, there are a few places that will keep your child occupied during the holiday break.

City of Bluefield Youth Center isn't your typical day camp. They keep the children from 7:30 in the morning till 5:30 in the evening. In the week holiday camp they are taking 3 field trips. One to Winterplace, to go tubing, a trampoline park and an indoor rock climbing facility.

Each day the children are fed a snack and a lunch and have plenty of activities to keep them occupied at the Youth Center. Not only do they have plenty of toys, but each day they incorporate a reading period, so your child will also learn while having fun at camp.

And if you want to exercise the left side of your brain with your child, head to the Princeton Public Library. The Princeton Public Library has proven that they are more than just books and their activities aren't just for kids, it's for all ages.

They have new space in the library called the IDEA Lab, which is described as a makers space. It's for science, technology, engineering, art and math, so it is very versatile.

There is a program called the makey-makey, which teaches children and adults how to program and this holiday break they are teaching how to make a circuit using your hand and creating sound on a Christmas Tree.

There is also a circuits board, which teaches you how to build different devices. Their final computer lab experiment is the stop motion animation camera, where you can make your animation come to life and load it to YouTube.

The main goal of these two organizations is to keep you and your family busy and to enjoy the holiday break.