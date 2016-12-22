Potato chip recall issued due to possible salmonella contamination

Pennsylvania-based Herr's Brand has announced a recall of potato chips, because of a potential salmonella contamination. The recall is voluntary and includes the Peddler's Pantry brand, as well.

Below is the full news release found on Herr's website:

NOTTINGHAM, PA (December 21, 2016) Herr Foods Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of Smoked Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Herr’s Brand and Smoke Dried Chipotle flavored Kettle Cooked Potato Chips under the Peddler’s Pantry Brand, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the blood stream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

These products were flavored with Chipotle seasoning that contained a milk ingredient manufactured by a secondary supplier of Chesapeake Spice Co. The milk ingredient is being recalled due to a potential risk of Salmonella contamination.

Although no lab tests have confirmed the presence of Salmonella in these products and no illnesses have been reported, Herr’s is voluntarily issuing an immediate recall of these products in conjunction with FDA guidance with an abundance of caution and with adherence to strict quality standards of Herr Foods Inc.

Product was distributed nationwide through grocery and other retail stores. These products were sold as individual bags. No other ‘Herr’s” products are involved with this recall.

Brand Description Size UPC No.Best by Dates

HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips2.625 oz.72600 03339November 13, 2016 thru March 27, 2017

HERR’S Smoked Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips8.0 oz.72600 03420November 26, 2016 thru April 24, 2017

PEDDLER’S PANTRY Smoke Dried Chipotle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips2.0 oz.72600 07789December 25, 2016 thru March 27, 2017

The packages are gold, white and brown metalized bags. The lot number is located on the front of the package in the upper right hand corner. The UPC number is located at the lower right hand corner of the back panel of the package.

Customers and consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume them and should return them to the retailer where they were purchased for a full refund. Herr Foods and other retailers are removing recalled product from the retailers’ shelves. As a result, consumers can be assured that all other Herr’s products that remain on-shelf are safe and not subject to this recall. Consumers with questions may call 1-800-523-5030. Live assistance is available 9am- 5pm EST Monday through Friday.