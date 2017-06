Expect delays this afternoon on Interstate 64 near Alta.

There was a two-vehicle crash, where three people were taken to the hospital.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, westbound lanes were closed for short period of time. One lane is open, as of 2:45 p.m.

The Interstate should only been congested until about 3 p.m., when everything is expected to be cleaned up.

East bound lanes are open.