Fayette County couple arrested relating to shooting incident

A Fayette County couple is in custody following an investigation into a shooting incident in the Scarbro area last week. Sheriff-Elect Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this incident:

At approximately 1:00 pm on Thursday, December 15, 2016 notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of an altercation/possible shooting incident in the Scarbro area. When Deputies arrived at the scene they found 2 adults and a young child who had apparently been involved in this incident. "The two adults were very reluctant to provide any information," said Sheriff-Elect Fridley. "Our best initial information in this case actually came from the child involved in this incident." Deputies were initially unable to locate the alleged victim of this shooting, but she later checked herself into a local hospital for treatment of what has been described as a "relatively minor" gunshot wound. She was treated for this injury and was subsequently released. The victim is identified at this time only as a 40 year-old female from the Oak Hill area.

Based on the initial investigation into this incident, Deputies notified the local Child Protective Services unit, but the alleged perpetrators had already fled from the area, taking the child with them. At approximately 9:30 am this morning Deputies located the fugitive couple and their child and the couple was taken into custody without incident.

James Layton Wriston, age 38, of Scarbro is charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Injury, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm, Malicious Wounding and Shooting Across a Road or Alley. Hillery Monique Wriston, age 37, of Scarbro is charged with Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Injury. They are currently being arraigned in the Fayette County Magistrate Court. No bond has been set at this time.

"The information developed during this preliminary investigation indicates that this incident stemmed from a drug deal gone bad," said Sheriff-Elect Fridley. "The couple allegedly not only took their minor child along with them during this drug deal, but then further endangered this child when they robbed or attempted to rob the victim and then shot her."

This incident remains under investigation by Corporals Rachel Stephens and C.M. Fitzwater of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.