Senators announced $86K in funding to help homeless veterans in Raleigh County

In a joint news release from West Virginia's two U.S. senators, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs earmarked for "supportive housing."

In part, Manchin said, "This funding will provide our Veterans and their families with the housing assistance they need and deserve."

Sen. Capito also said, "As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was glad to support this funding that will help change lives."

Here's the entire news release sent to WVVA News Thursday morning:

MANCHIN AND CAPITO ANNOUNCE MORE THAN $118K TO ASSIST HOMELESS VETERANS

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced that two West Virginia housing facilities will receive a total of $118,726 from the Department of Veterans Affairs for the HUD-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH) program. The grants will help end homelessness among the veteran population in West Virginia by providing financial assistance to help homeless veterans find housing and seek additional services offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“West Virginia’s Veterans and their families have made unimaginable sacrifices to keep us safe, and it is simply unacceptable that any veteran is homeless,” Senator Manchin said. “When these men and women return home they deserve the best care, and that begins with making sure they have access to safe and adequate housing. This funding will provide our Veterans and their families with the housing assistance they need and deserve.”

“West Virginia’s veterans have risked their lives and made tremendous sacrifices in order to defend our great nation, and we must ensure these men and woman have a roof over their heads. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I was glad to support this funding that will help change lives,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards are listed below: