Mountaineers cruise over Mount St. Mary's

The West Virginia women's basketball team improved to 12-0 after a 77-45 win over Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers in their last non-conference matchup before they begin Big 12 play next week, also moved to 8-0 at home with the win.

Lanay Montgomery had a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.Montgomery and Tynice Martin led the team with 16 points each.

Next up for the Mountaineers, they are at TCU on December 29th.