Hokie women remain perfect - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokie women remain perfect

Posted:

The Virginia Tech Hokies women's basketball was in action this afternoon against Radford. The Hokies entered the day a perfect 11-0 on the year and made it 12-0 and 9-0 at home with a 71-52 win over the Highlanders. Chanette Hicks had 18 points, eight steals and seven assists. Senior forward Sidney Cook chipped with a double-double 15 points and 10 rebounds. Next up for the Hokies they will host Delaware State on December 30th..

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.