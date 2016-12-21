Hokie women remain perfect

The Virginia Tech Hokies women's basketball was in action this afternoon against Radford. The Hokies entered the day a perfect 11-0 on the year and made it 12-0 and 9-0 at home with a 71-52 win over the Highlanders. Chanette Hicks had 18 points, eight steals and seven assists. Senior forward Sidney Cook chipped with a double-double 15 points and 10 rebounds. Next up for the Hokies they will host Delaware State on December 30th..