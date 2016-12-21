High School Scoreboard 12/21 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Scoreboard 12/21

Posted:

High School Basketball Scores 12/21

Boys:

Greenbrier East 94- Pocahontas 55

Westside 59- Princeton 40

Graham 72- Bland Co. 26

Girls:

Bluefield 75- Pikeview 38

Oak Hill 52- Midland Trail 36

Wyoming East 62- Shady Spring 29

Ripley 67- Woodrow Wilson 54

Bland Co. 51- Graham 31

