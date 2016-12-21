Greenbrier County Special Olympics holds annual bowling event

The summer Olympics may be over, but the Greenbrier County Special Olympics is bringing that spirit back by hosting their 8th Annual Cannonball Bowling Event.

"I wanted to bring it to a local level, so I started talking Phil Johnson here at the bowling alley and he's like, 'well let's do it. Let's make it happen,'" said Emily Cruse, Greenbrier County Special Olympics Cannonball Bowling Event Coordinator.

And they made it happen as each year the event continues to expand.

"It started off the first year, we had 45-50 athletes and this year we had 81 registered, so it's been growing every year," Cruse said.

These athletes are knocking down pin after pin showing off their skill, but it's more than just that. It's a team bonding experience and more importantly, it's all about having fun.

"I like to cheer and have fun and do all those things," Josh Miller, Special Olympics athlete, said.

"Bowling and pizza and everything," added fellow Special Olympics athlete, Michelle Sorrell

"When they knock a couple of pins down, they're just so happy and they don't care if they get first place or last place, they scored," said Greenbrier County Special Olympics volunteer, Eva Toney.

The athletes aren't the only ones enjoying themselves.

"The smile on their faces says it all. Just to see them pick the ball up and roll it and for them to turn around with that big bright smile on their face saying, 'look I got a strike' or even if they only got two pins down, just to see them happy, makes me happy," added another Greenbrier County Special Olympics volunteer, Sam Bevins.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, you can visit their website http://www.greenbriercountyspecialolympics.com/.

