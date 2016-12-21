Miners and staff donate $15,000 worth of toys to children in nee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Miners and staff donate $15,000 worth of toys to children in need

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY (WVVA) A group of volunteers with Alpha Natural Resources is donating $15,000 worth of toys to children in need this Christmas.

Thanks to the generous contribution of miners and staff, volunteer Stephanie Morgan said volunteers were also able to purchase warm clothing to be distributed at several schools. 

Morgan said the collection was a joint effort between CRE and the Surface Group, but there were also donations from staff and management at the Julian office as well. 

So far, their distribution efforts to Headstart/ pre-school programs include Whitesville, Racine, Danville, Fayette County Headstart program, Clear Fork, Marsh Fork, Butternut Lane Headstart, Fairdale pre-school/headstart. 

Morgan said the Racine and Whitesville Fire Department also volunteered to wrap and distribute toys.
 

