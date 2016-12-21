Congressman Jenkins announces funding for projects in Raleigh an - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Congressman Jenkins announces funding for projects in Raleigh and Fayette counties

By WVVA Newsroom
WASHINGTON, DC (WVVA) -

Congressman Evan Jenkins announced Wednesday afternoon more than $16 million in funding for projects in Raleigh and Fayette counties.

In a news release sent to WVVA News, Jenkins announced that $12 million will help fund the Sullivan Industrial Park Project, located at the intersection of Interstates 64 and 77 in Beckley.

He also announced that more than $4 million would fund Highland Mountain and Crickmer Road waterline extension projects in Fayette County.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that five redevelopment projects in Fayette, Mingo, Nicholas and Raleigh counties will receive $25 million in funds he helped secure.

The funds are part of a $90 million abandoned mine lands reclamation pilot program that Rep. Jenkins and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers secured during the committee’s appropriations work for fiscal year 2016. The pilot project aims to help redevelop and repurpose abandoned mine lands in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania to create jobs and economic opportunity. The $90 million is split equally among the three states.

“I fought hard to secure these millions of dollars for West Virginia because I knew they could be used to create jobs, put displaced coal miners back to work, and revitalize our coalfields. These five projects are key investments in our communities that will diversify our economy while celebrating our heritage. I congratulate each and every project on receiving these critical funds and look forward to following their progress,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The projects are:

  • Sullivan Industrial Park Project, $12 million, Raleigh County
    The Sullivan Industrial Park is conveniently located at the intersection of Interstates 64 and 77 in Beckley and is a joint project between the West Virginia National Guard and the Beaver Coal Company. The first tenant would be the National Guard, which would conduct Humvee and other equipment repair at the site. Rep. Jenkins visited the Sullivan Industrial Park site earlier this year.
  • Patriot Guardens Golden Delicious Apple Project, approximately $5.3 million, Clay and Nicholas counties
    This project will plant 100,000 apple trees on 500 acres in Clay and Nicholas counties – Clay County is the home of the golden delicious apple. The Patriot Guardens project will employ displaced coal miners and veterans, promote local agriculture, and celebrate the state’s heritage. It is a collaboration among the West Virginia National Guard, the Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Special Reclamation and Office of Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation, West Virginia State University Extension Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, ERP Compliant Fuels and Pardee Natural Resources.
  • Highland Mountain and Crickmer Road waterline extension projects: $4.1 million, Fayette County
    These two projects, served by the Danese Public Service District, will expand municipal water service to 43 new customers. Access to city water service is critical for business and agricultural development, as well as promoting public health.
  • Aquaponics on AML Project, nearly $3.6 million, Mingo County
    This project will build an aquaponics farm in Kermit, allowing them to grow sustainable, commercial quantities of fish and vegetables. The project’s goal is to grow sustainable food while employing displaced workers. It is a collaboration among the Mingo County Redevelopment Authority, Coalfield Development Corporation and Refresh Appalachia.
