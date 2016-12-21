Congressman Jenkins announces funding for projects in Raleigh and Fayette counties

Congressman Evan Jenkins announced Wednesday afternoon more than $16 million in funding for projects in Raleigh and Fayette counties.

In a news release sent to WVVA News, Jenkins announced that $12 million will help fund the Sullivan Industrial Park Project, located at the intersection of Interstates 64 and 77 in Beckley.

He also announced that more than $4 million would fund Highland Mountain and Crickmer Road waterline extension projects in Fayette County.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that five redevelopment projects in Fayette, Mingo, Nicholas and Raleigh counties will receive $25 million in funds he helped secure.

The funds are part of a $90 million abandoned mine lands reclamation pilot program that Rep. Jenkins and House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers secured during the committee’s appropriations work for fiscal year 2016. The pilot project aims to help redevelop and repurpose abandoned mine lands in West Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania to create jobs and economic opportunity. The $90 million is split equally among the three states.

“I fought hard to secure these millions of dollars for West Virginia because I knew they could be used to create jobs, put displaced coal miners back to work, and revitalize our coalfields. These five projects are key investments in our communities that will diversify our economy while celebrating our heritage. I congratulate each and every project on receiving these critical funds and look forward to following their progress,” Rep. Jenkins said.

The projects are: