Family raises the stakes in the search for Wyoming County man's killer

LAKE STEPHENS (WVVA) Detectives are looking for one clue that could unravel a nearly six month old murder.



David Fann was brutally killed and found along a walking trail at Lake Stephens on June 22, 2016.

Fann's family announced Wednesday they are raising the stakes in the search for his killer, offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction of the person(s) involved. Last Wednesday, detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. said they have strong DNA evidence, but still needed tips to crack the case.



"I need to know who did it any why. I've got to know that. I hope I live long enough on this earth to find those two things out," said Donna Fann, David's wife.



This will be the first Christmas for Fann and her three daughters without their father.



"He would always be putting more ornaments on the tree and I'd be right there with him, putting them on the hooks," said Fann's youngest daughter, Diana Mills.



For her father, it was always the more the merrier. Mills said her father was a kind soul who never met a stranger he did not try to help.



"The things he did for people. He just had a big heart. He helped so many people. He didn't care who you were or what was going on in your life...he always tried to help."



Fann's middle daughter, Dara, said her father who helped her through one of the darkest periods of her life after her son died last year. "He told me that it rains on both the just and the unjust. And I keep thinking about that. It may seem so small, but it was raining that day."



Now, the Fanns are drawing on those words once again as they cope with his death, asking for one tip that could crack the case.



"I beg you to open your heart and give us what we need. Give us the Christmas gift that nobody else can give us," adds daughter Dana Fann.



The Fanns said any information, no matter how small, can be helpful. The reward will go toward information that leads to an arrest and conviction.



Anyone with information is urged to call the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. at (304)255-9300. Calls may remain anonymous.