Former Bluefield youth minister pleads guilty to 3 counts of sexual abuse

A former Bluefield youth minister accused of molesting a child for several years was in court today for sentencing.

There was a plea agreement made in August that James Lilly, 24, would plead guilty to three counts of First Degree Sexual Abuse with the understanding that only the first count would carry potential jail time and the other two would be probation.

Recently, the victim expressed reservations about this agreement and after a brief meeting today, Lilly agreed to drop that stipulation which would give the judge the ability to sentence him for all three counts.

Before officially sentencing Lilly, Special Judge John Hutchison ordered that Lilly undergo a 60-day sex offender diagnostic classification evaluation. This evaluation is to help the judge in consider how to sentence him due to the fact that Lilly's assertion that he has sexual assignment issues and considers himself to be a woman.

Until the diagnostic evaluation is done, the Judge ordered that Lilly be taken into custody by the Department of Corrections.