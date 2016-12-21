Sacred Heart Catholic Church Christmas meal

The Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield, West Virginia gave a special holiday meal, Christmas dinner.

The brown bags sent home with families were filled with rolls, turkey, gravy, potatoes, sweet potatoes and stuffing. There is enough in each bag to give one family a filling Christmas feast. But today, this event means more than feeding a family in need.

Each person who walks through those door serves another in the community. A perfect example of that is one of the clients was complimented on her pearl necklace by the Church's food pantry director and simply gave her the necklace and bracelet.

She replied, complimenting the director's sweater and she responded by taking off her Christmas sweater and giving it to the client.

This is a great example of the how they resemble a close knit family than just your typical volunteer organization helping a family, they strive to serve one another.

To top off the successful event Mr. and Mrs. Claus were able to help volunteer to serve the 170 families receiving a Christmas meal today.

And this isn't a one time event due to the holiday season, every Wednesday the Sacred Heart Catholic Church donates meals for families in need.