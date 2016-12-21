Two Virginias Pipeline, Part 2: Digging Deeper

Drive anywhere in Monroe or Greenbrier counties, and the signs are hard to miss, "No pipeline."

While the Dakota Access Pipeline is grabbing all the attention, the people of the Two Virginias are facing a similar threat to their way of life with the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

It's the biggest such project ever proposed for the region.

In our first report, we just scratched the surface.

But now, we're digging deeper.

Jim Gore says, "I have here a 300-foot tape to give you an idea of how much space the pipeline would take."

By any measure you care to use, the Mountain Valley Pipeline would be an environmental catastrophe, at least in the opinion of those who – like farmer Jim Gore – call Monroe County home.

Gore says, "Now, this is the width of a construction corridor--125 feet. So it's gonna take up this much space."

The pipe for transporting natural gas would be roughly the size of a hula hoop, about 42 inches.

For all intents and purposes, the project is still in the planning stages, but the proposed footprint looms large.

Gore says, "When they dig the ditch, it's gonna be eight feet deep, eight feet wide and 309 miles long."

And it's that configuration that troubles residents like Nancy Bouldin.

Because, on official maps, the pipeline route runs right through her town of Lindside.

Bouldin says, "What you have here in this area is its bank, its grocery store, its gas station and its post office, its senior center."

Rick Douglas says, "A community."

Bouldin says, "It's a community."

And there's no telling what that might mean for Monroe County’s only high school and Maverick football on a Friday night.

MVP, the umbrella company overseeing the pipeline's construction, touts the economic necessity for getting natural gas from northern West Virginia to a terminal that will distribute that gas to customers in Virginia.

Opponents argue West Virginians won't benefit at all.

Beekeeper Dino Chlepas says, "To destroy our agricultural base in this community is a crime."

They point to a paradise of pastureland, deep forests and abundant wildlife.

And see a way of life threatened, especially since the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, in its draft environmental statement, seems to understate the effects, like on the local water supply.

Howdy Henritz is a water expert. He says, "For FERC or the Forest Service or MVP to say, 'Well, we're gonna have minimal impact to your springs,' they're guessing because we don't know."

The geology under nearby Peter's Mountain is called Karst.

It's a fragile web of limestone caves, sinkholes and springs that feeds, but doesn't filter, the water running into the local aquifer.

So pipeline infrastructure placed on top of the mountain has the potential of polluting the water people here drink.

Henritz says, "I've been to three scoping meetings where I've questioned MVP construction guys or PR guys: 'What do you do if you contaminate or my spring is lost?' And they look at me and say, 'We'll fix it.' I ask them how. It's deer in the headlights. They don't know how they'll fix it. But that's what they'll tell ya."

Gore says, "Fifty-three percent of the population of Monroe County get their water from that mountain."

For Jim Gore, the frustration goes beyond what might happen to his farm high on a ridge, one with a commanding view of the surrounding countryside, and where the cattle run free.

Gore says, "Out here in the rural part of the line, the pipeline will be thinner. I don't know if that's supposed to mean that our lives aren't as important as those who live in populated areas, but they're gonna skimp on the line out here in the rural part."

Rick Douglas says, "So you have a reason to believe that you're more susceptible to accidents if the pipeline is thinner out here?"

Gore says, “Yes, I really think so. It stands to reason it's not as sturdy."

For its part, Pittsburgh-based MVP dismisses such comments, insisting the $3 billion project meets or exceeds federal guidelines, and – in the long-term – will have very little impact.

FERC doesn't go quite that far.

But in public hearings, the agency has said repeatedly the pipeline's pluses outweigh the minuses.

And besides, the no-build option is off the table.

So far, the FERC hearings have been pro forma, so it's easy to believe that it's a done deal, that the residents here have lost the battle. But then you don't know West Virginians.

Gore says, "My attitude is, if I've got to go down, I'll go down swinging."

The current plan is to have the Mountain Valley Pipeline cross the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia and Virginia before passing through the Appalachian National Scenic Trail Corridor.

It will bisect the trail near Virginia’s Peters Mountain Wilderness Area.