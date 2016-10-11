Frances Peyton joined the WVVA Precision Weather team in September 2016.

Growing up in Great Falls, Virginia (northern Virginia), Frances experienced all four seasons. She loved swimming in the summer and skiing in the winter, and had no idea one day she would become a professional broadcast meteorologist.

Frances entered Virginia Tech as a physics major, but after taking a class in Meteorology her second year, she said, "This is for me!" She tells everyone how much she loved studying meteorology, and switched her major the next semester. Frances graduated from Virginia Tech with a BS in Meteorology and two minors: Communications and Geography

In addition to her studies, she played on the VT varsity tennis team for four years and was an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She also participated in "storm chasing" where she drove to Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas and Texas and tracked tornadoes.

She thinks her passion for geography began while traveling with her family on summer and holiday vacations. Traveling is something that she's embraced. She has traveled to four continents, learning as much as possible about other cultures and lifestyles.

After graduating from Virginia Tech in 2016, Frances joined the WVVA Precision Weather and news team. She says she's excited to be in such a beautiful part of our country, and the mountainous region makes for interesting forecasting.

Along with pursuing weather, her favorite hobbies are playing tennis, hiking and running.