Promotion Assistant

If you are looking for a fast paced position in the television news and entertainment business we have the job for  you. WVVA is searching for a Promotion Assistant to assist in writing, editing, shooting on-air and radio promos as well as marketing our station. Candidate must be able to work independently with tight deadlines.

This position is responsible for assisting the Promotion Manager in executing overall look and brand of our three television stations, website and established social media.

A four year degree in marketing, public relations, communications or a related field or equivalent experience is preferred.

Please send resume to Tom Moses, Production Manager, WVVA Television, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email tmoses@wvva.com.

No phone calls please.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.

