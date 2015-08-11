If you are looking for a fast paced position in the television news and entertainment business we have the job for you. WVVA is searching for a Promotion Assistant to assist in writing, editing, shooting on-air and radio promos as well as marketing our stationMore >>
If you are looking for a fast paced position in the television news and entertainment business we have the job for you. WVVA is searching for a Promotion Assistant to assist in writing, editing, shooting on-air and radio promos as well as marketing our stationMore >>