Major Harold Heatley biography

Major Harold Heatley has served the citizens of Tazewell county since October 2004 when he began working with the Tazewell Police Department as a part time Patrol Officer. Shortly after he was moved to full time and went to the Police Academy in Bristol, Va. and graduated with the 87th Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Harold was promoted to nightshift Patrol Sergeant in 2007 and worked in that capacity until moving to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office in September 2010 as a Narcotics Detective. In January 2012 Major Heatley was promoted to his current position as Chief Deputy by Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Major Heatley is a nationally certified Standardized Field Sobriety Test Instructor and has taught DUI Detection and SFST's throughout the Commonwealth to both recruit students and veteran officers alike. Harold is also a General Instructor at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy.

In April 2017, Major Heatley began serving on Virginia's Drug Treatment Court Advisory Committee and Drug Treatment Court Planning Committee. The two-year appointments work with the Supreme Court of Virginia to help develop and implement drug court programs throughout the state.

Major Heatley also served 20 years in the U.S. Navy from 1981-2001 and worked in the Private Security industry from 2001-2004 in San Diego, California for Excel Security where he was Vice President of Operations. He has attended the Navy Master at Arms school at Fort Mcclellan Alabama in 1988 and worked in Navy Law Enforcement in various capacities, when not onboard ship or assigned as an instructor. Major Heatley is married to his wife, Jeannie and has four sons George, Daniel, John and Jason and one very adorable granddaughter Lily.