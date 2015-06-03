Austin Davis joined the WVVA News team in June 2016 as a reporter for the Greenbrier Valley.

Austin was born and raised in a town called Murrieta, California. Don't know where that is? How about Temecula? The casino, Pechanga? Still don't know? Well, it's about an hour north of San Diego and an hour south of Los Angeles.

Austin was a part of the very first graduating class at Murrieta Mesa High School and then attended Northern Arizona University. While at NAU, he began to get into sports broadcasting where he was a sports anchor for the local station in Flagstaff.

After getting his start in television, Austin had his own local sports radio show and was soon asked to be the PA announcer for the NAU basketball teams. His favorite moment while attending NAU was calling play by play for the Big Sky Conference volleyball tournament.

In May, Austin graduated NAU and immediately came over to West Virginia to work for WVVA.

If you have any story ideas, particularly in Greenbrier and Monroe counties, email Austin at adavis@wvva.com