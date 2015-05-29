Alison Wickline

Alison joined the WVVA News Team in 2015 as a Multimedia Journalist in the Beckley Bureau.

She was promoted to Weekend News Anchor in March 2016.

Alison was born and raised in Greenbrier County. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Marshall University in May 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism. Go Herd! While at Marshall University, Alison reported for the university's television news program the "MU Report," wrote for the school newspaper, and was briefly a DJ for the school's radio station WMUL. Alison also interned and worked at WSAZ in Charleston, WV as a photographer where she gained valuable experience in the real world of television news.

In her free time, Alison loves hiking, binge-watching TV shows and movies, visiting antique shops, and exploring the great state of West Virginia.

Please feel free to contact Alison with any news tips or story ideas at awickline@wvva.com