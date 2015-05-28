Get the Precision Weather App

We know you take your weather seriously. That's why WVVA is proud to announce our next-generation Precision Weather App. To get the new version, simply update your current Precision Weather App for iOS and Android phones and tablets. If you haven't downloaded our weather app yet, go to the Google Play store for Android phones and tablets or to Apple's app store on your iPhone or iPad.



Our new weather app includes lots of great new features to help you get the weather information you need, more quickly and easily than ever before.



Animated Radar is still front and center because we know that's really important to you. You can track storms to their current positions and use “Futurecast” to show where those storms are headed. You can also choose to see watch and warning boxes on the map.

New with this version, you can choose to display lightning activity in the Two Virginias.

On the daily forecast page, you can choose how many days you would like to display.

We'll be sending important alerts and weather headlines to the app during major weather events. When an alert is issued for your area, you have the option of turning on audio alerts. A voice will tell you that severe weather is in your area and direct you to the information you need to know.

The new Share Button lets you can share a page to Text or email.

Starting soon, you'll be able to watch WVVA live from the live streaming page in the App. This means you can watch our live severe weather coverage on your phone or tablet… a real life saver when you can't get to your television.

School closings and delays are now easier to find in our weather app.

So is our Precision Weather Team video forecast, updated several times a day.

You'll also find our video forecast and important news headlines.

The new app builds on the features of our second-generation weather app:

Highly responsive interactive map optimized for 3G and WiFi performance

Vertical and horizontal map display with looping

NOWrad, the gold standard for radar in the weather industry

Highest resolution satellite cloud imagery available

Color coded weather alerts arranged by severity

Fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

Integrated compass overlay

Most accurate 7 day forecasts with both daily and hourly detail

Ability to easily save your favorite locations

Full featured and user tested

Storm Track Plotting

Alerts over map on/off switch in settings

User-definable Daily or Hourly view

Watch/Warning (Alert) boxes on map.

Ability to acknowledge Alerts from within the app

Audio, LED, and vibrate for Alert Notifications

User controllable alerts - Allow the selection of all alerts or just critical alerts

If you have questions or a technical support issue, please click here to send us an email.



To get the new app, simply choose the “update” button on your phone or tablet. If you don't have our app yet, simply go to your favorite app store and search for WVVA Weather or click this link to automatically be taken directly to the page where you can download the app.



Thanks for choosing the WVVA Precision Weather App.

Scan for download android

Scan for download iPad

Scan for download iPhone