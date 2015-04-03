Apply for a Quinternship at WVVA - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVVA Television, Inc., an award winning NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, is looking for qualified students to participate in our PAID internship program. The Quinternship Program is open to college and university juniors, seniors, and above.

WVVA is part  QNI, of a family-owned organization with 12 TV stations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and West Virginia and 2 newspapers (Quincy, Illinois and Newton, New Jersey). 

Click on http://www.careersatquincy.com/category/220171/internship to apply for our Quinternship Program. WVVA is an Equal Opportunity Employer .

