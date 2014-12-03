Wake up with Wayne Stafford Monday through Friday on WVVA Today. I'll get you started and talking about the latest headlines impacting you.

Entering college I knew I wanted to be a journalist and early on I discovered my talent in front of the camera. I have a passion for presenting the news. I love the feeling of being a source of information that people rely on, but also a friendly face they can turn to. I strive to leave viewers with a positive experience with every newscast.

Growing up in Southeast Denver, Colorado, has already given me a love of mountains and outdoor adventure. Whether it's going for a run around town or hiking the many trials the Two Virginias have to offer, you can find find me enjoying the outdoors.

Reach out to me today, by sending me an email at wstafford@wvva.com.