Blue Mountain Performing Arts Concert Series

The Blue Mountain Performing Arts is a civic non-profit organization with a goal to foster and encourage public appreciation of music, the teaching of music, the history of music and music appreciation, and to make music accessible to our community at affordable prices.



BMPA has released its 2016-17 concert schedule and would like to invite the community to purchase memberships as to not miss one moment of the exciting line-up.



The following concert schedule is made available through the BMPA:

Contemporary country singer, songwriter, guitarist and pianist Kurt Stevens will perform live in concert, Friday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m . / Bluefield High School Auditorium to kick off the 2016-2017 Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series. The season-opening Stevens concert is open and free to BMPA season ticket holders and members of the Bluefield College family. Individual tickets for non-BC and non-Blue Mountain members are $15 for adults and $10 for students.

. "Birth of the Beat" is an original theatrical production celebrating the birth of the Blues, Broadway, Jazz, movie musicals, and more. Vladislav Vals & Maxim Sepkhanov- Tuesday, November 1, 2016/ Bluefield High School Auditorium. Maxim Sepkhanov was educated in Russia at the Beethoven and Schnittke Conservatories and received his Artist Diploma from the Gnessin Institute of Music. Post graduate study was at the Royal College of Music in London. Among the awards he has received are the Sullivan and Farrar Prize and the British Reserve Prize in London. He has performed throughout the world with the Russian National Symphony Orchestra, the Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Berlin Opera among others.Vladislav Vals began his study of saxophone in Siberia at the age of ten and after only three years was heard by the eminent saxophonist and People’s Artist of Russia, Professor Margarita Shaposhnikova, who invited to come to Moscow and study at the Gnessin Institute of Music. He later went on to study at the at the Royal College of Music in London, and subsequently in France at the Conservatoire de Musique de Montpellier. He has toured extensively in Russia as well as in many countries in Europe and England.

will bring their rich friendship and charm to the stage in a high energy show. Hear great hits from legendary entertainers as these two musicians are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook, graced with a touch of Motown, Ray Charles, and more!

Annual membership to the Blue Mountain Performing Arts is $40 for adults, $35 for senior citizens, and $15 for students. the concert series is co-sponsored by Blue Mountain, the Corte Foundation, the Bluefield High School Foundation, Bluefield College, and WVVA. Click here for more information on how to get tickets and become a member of Blue Mountain Performing Arts. or call 304-324-3234.