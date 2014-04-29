Get the WVVA News App - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Get the WVVA News App

Download for Android Download for Android
Download for Apple Download for Apple
(WVVA) -

You can access the latest news, weather, video and sports from across the Two Virginias easier than before on your mobile device with the WVVA News App!

With the WVVA News App, you'll have quick access to WVVA's top stories and videos in addition to breaking news, sports scores, live streaming video and more!

The WVVA News App is available for Android and Apple devices:

Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wvva-news/id879476251?mt=8


Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobdub.channel.WVVA

Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Mobdub-LLC-WVVA-News/dp/B00OQRVUFW/ref=sr_1_1?s=mobile-apps&ie=UTF8&qid=1414762347&sr=1-1&keywords=WVVA+News

*If you've already downloaded the WVVA News App, you only need to update it to get the new-and-improved design.

Click here to  downloaded WVVA's Precision Weather App

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.