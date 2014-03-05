Do you have a passion for producing? WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV has an exciting opportunity for you! We are searching for our next producer.

The successful candidate must be able to produce a creative, compelling, visually appealing newscast every day. You also have to be able to manage content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media.

We’re looking for a hard-working journalist who can create an experience for viewers, not simply write and organize news copy. Strong writing and storytelling skills are a must. If you’re willing to work hard and learn fast, this job is the perfect entry level position at our company.

WVVA is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned media company operating television stations in 15 markets. This means internal opportunities and professional growth.

A college degree and at least one year of experience are preferred.

If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send a DVD or link, cover letter and resume to: WVVA Television, Human Resources, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email hr@wvva.com. No phone calls please.



WVVA is an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER