2017 Narrows High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|AUBURN
|0-27
|W
|2
|09/01/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|BLAND-ROCKY GAP
|0-52
|W
|3
|09/08/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|MONTCALM, WV
|48-7
|W
|4
|09/15/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|GILES
|0-35
|L
|09/22/17
|-
|-
|OPEN
|5
|09/29/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|HOLSTON
|6
|10/06/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|COVINGTON
|7
|10/13/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|EASTERN MONTGOMERY
|8
|10/20/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|CRAIG COUNTY
|9
|10/27/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|BATH COUNTY
|10
|11/03/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|MCCLUER
Source: www.maxpreps.com
