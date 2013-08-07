2017 Narrows High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Narrows High football schedule

2017 Narrows High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:00 PM H AUBURN 0-27 W
2 09/01/17 7:00 PM H BLAND-ROCKY GAP 0-52 W
3 09/08/17 7:00 PM A MONTCALM, WV 48-7 W
4 09/15/17 7:00 PM A GILES 0-35 L
09/22/17 - - OPEN
5 09/29/17 7:00 PM A HOLSTON
6 10/06/17 7:00 PM H COVINGTON
7 10/13/17 7:00 PM H EASTERN MONTGOMERY
8 10/20/17 7:00 PM A CRAIG COUNTY
9 10/27/17 7:00 PM A BATH COUNTY
10 11/03/17 7:00 PM H MCCLUER

Source: www.maxpreps.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.