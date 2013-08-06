2017 Graham High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Graham High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM A BLUEFIELD 14-17 L
2 09/01/17 7:00 PM H TAZEWELL 8-52 W
3 09/08/17 7:00 PM H *GILES 28-35 W
09/15/17 - - OPEN
4 09/22/17 7:00 PM H CENTRAL (NORTON, VA) 14-49 W
5 09/29/17 7:30 PM A PRINCETON, WV
6 10/06/17 7:30 PM A LEBANON
7 10/12/17 7:00 PM H VIRGINIA
8 10/20/17 7:00 PM A RICHLANDS
9 10/27/17 7:00 PM A FORT CHISWELL
10 11/03/17 7:00 PM A MARION

