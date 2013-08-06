2017 Graham High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|BLUEFIELD
|14-17
|L
|2
|09/01/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|TAZEWELL
|8-52
|W
|3
|09/08/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|*GILES
|28-35
|W
|09/15/17
|-
|-
|OPEN
|4
|09/22/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|CENTRAL (NORTON, VA)
|14-49
|W
|5
|09/29/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|PRINCETON, WV
|6
|10/06/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|LEBANON
|7
|10/12/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|VIRGINIA
|8
|10/20/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|RICHLANDS
|9
|10/27/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|FORT CHISWELL
|10
|11/03/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|MARION
*FINAL/ OT
Source: www.maxpreps.com
