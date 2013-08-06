2017 Valley-Fayette High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|OAK HILL
|12-34
|L
|2
|09/01/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|FAYETTEVILLE
|14-22
|L
|3
|09/08/17
|5:00 PM
|H
|SHERMAN
|33-12
|L
|4
|09/15/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|CLAY COUNTY
|37-8
|L
|5
|09/22/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|MIDLAND TRAIL
|6
|09/29/17
|TBA
|H
|MEADOW BRIDGE
|7
|10/06/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|LINCOLN COUNTY
|8
|10/13/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|BUFFALO
|9
|10/20/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|RICHWOOD
|10/27/17
|-
|OPEN
|10
|11/03/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|GREENBRIER WEST
Source: www.wvssac.org
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.