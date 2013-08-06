2017 Valley-Fayette High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Valley-Fayette High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM A OAK HILL 12-34 L
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM A FAYETTEVILLE 14-22 L
3 09/08/17 5:00 PM H SHERMAN 33-12 L
4 09/15/17 7:30 PM H CLAY COUNTY 37-8 L
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM A MIDLAND TRAIL
6 09/29/17 TBA H MEADOW BRIDGE
7 10/06/17 7:30 PM H LINCOLN COUNTY
8 10/13/17 7:30 PM H BUFFALO
9 10/20/17 7:30 PM A RICHWOOD
10/27/17 - OPEN
10 11/03/17 7:30 PM A GREENBRIER WEST

