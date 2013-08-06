2017 Midland Trail High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Midland Trail High football schedule

2017 Midland Trail High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM H INDEPENDENCE 7-21 W
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM A GREENBRIER WEST 28-15 W
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM H MEADOW BRIDGE 0-41 W
4 09/15/17 7:30 PM A RICHWOOD 35-13 W
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM H VALLEY (FAYETTE)
6 09/29/17 7:30 PM A GILMER COUNTY
7 10/06/17 7:30 PM H LIBERTY (RALEIGH)
8 10/13/17 7:30 PM H FAYETTEVILLE
9 10/20/17 7:30 PM A NICHOLAS COUNTY
10 10/27/17 7:30 PM A OAK HILL
11/03/17 -- - OPEN

Source: www.wvssac.org

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.