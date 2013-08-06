2017 Wyoming East High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Wyoming East High football schedule

2017 Wyoming East High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM H FAYETTEVILLE 38-19 L
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM H WESTSIDE 10-12 W
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM A NICHOLAS COUNTY 0-42 L
4 09/16/17 7:30 PM A *OAK HILL
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM H JAMES MONROE
6 09/29/17 7:30 PM A RIVER VIEW
7 10/06/17 7:30 PM H PIKEVIEW
8 10/13/17 7:30 PM H SHADY SPRING
10/20/17 -- - OPEN
9 10/27/17 7:30 PM A INDEPENDENCE
10 11/03/17 7:30 PM H LIBERTY (RALEIGH) 

Source: www.wvssac.org

*Saturday game

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.