2017 Summers County High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|PIKEVIEW
|25-19
|L
|09/01/17
|--
|-
|OPEN
|2
|09/08/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|SHADY SPRING
|26-12
|W
|3
|09/15/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|MOUNT VIEW
|40-48
|L
|4
|09/22/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|GREENBRIER WEST
|5
|09/29/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|WEBSTER COUNTY
|6
|10/06/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|INDEPENDENCE
|7
|10/13/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|MEADOW BRIDGE
|8
|10/20/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|POCAHONTAS COUNTY
|9
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|RICHWOOD
|10
|11/03/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|FAYETTEVILLE
Source: www.wvssac.org
