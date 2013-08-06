2017 Summers County High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Summers County High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:00 PM H PIKEVIEW 25-19 L
09/01/17 -- - OPEN
2 09/08/17 7:30 PM A SHADY SPRING 26-12 W
3 09/15/17 7:30 PM A MOUNT VIEW 40-48 L
4 09/22/17 7:30 PM H GREENBRIER WEST
5 09/29/17 7:00 PM A WEBSTER COUNTY
6 10/06/17 7:30 PM H INDEPENDENCE 
7 10/13/17 7:30 PM H MEADOW BRIDGE
8 10/20/17 7:00 PM A POCAHONTAS COUNTY
9 10/27/17 7:30 PM A RICHWOOD
10 11/03/17 7:30 PM A FAYETTEVILLE

