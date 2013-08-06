2017 Mount View High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|RIVER VIEW
|26-14
|W
|2
|09/01/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|MAN
|30-34
|W
|3
|09/08/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|OAK HILL
|16-41
|L
|4
|09/15/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|SUMMERS COUNTY
|40-48
|W
|5
|09/22/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|POINT PLEASANT
|6
|09/29/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|NOTRE DAME
|7
|10/06/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|TOLSIA
|8
|10/13/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|TUG VALLEY
|9
|10/20/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|PIKEVIEW
|10
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|MEADOW BRIDGE
|11/03/17
|-
|OPEN
Source: www.wvssac.org
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.