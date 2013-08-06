2017 Mount View High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Mount View High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM H RIVER VIEW 26-14 W
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM H MAN  30-34 W
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM A OAK HILL 16-41 L
4 09/15/17 7:30 PM H SUMMERS COUNTY 40-48 W
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM A POINT PLEASANT
6 09/29/17 7:30 PM A NOTRE DAME
7 10/06/17 7:00 PM A TOLSIA
8 10/13/17 7:30 PM H TUG VALLEY
9 10/20/17 7:30 PM H PIKEVIEW
10 10/27/17 7:30 PM A MEADOW BRIDGE
11/03/17 - OPEN

Source: www.wvssac.org

