2017 James Monroe High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|GREENBRIER EAST
|44-34
|W
|2
|09/01/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|POINT PLEASANT
|20-14
|L
|3
|09/08/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|INDEPENDENCE
|7-44
|W
|4
|09/15/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|PIKEVIEW
|14-7
|W
|5
|09/22/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|WYOMING EAST
|6
|09/29/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|NICHOLAS COUNTY
|7
|10/06/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|WESTSIDE
|8
|10/13/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|PRINCETON
|9
|10/20/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|LIBERTY (RALEIGH)
|10
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|BLUEFIELD
|11/03/17
|OPEN
Source: www.wvssac.org
