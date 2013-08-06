2017 Shady Spring High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Shady Spring High football schedule

2017 Shady Spring High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM H LINCOLN COUNTY 0-34 W
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM H NICHOLAS COUNTY 32-22 L
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM H SUMMERS COUNTY 26-12 L
4 09/15/17 7:30 PM A INDEPENDENCE  6-3 W
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM A PIKEVIEW
6 09/30/17 3:00 PM H OAK HILL
10/06/17 - OPEN
7 10/13/17 7:30 PM A WYOMING EAST
8 10/20/17 7:30 PM A CLAY COUNTY
9 10/27/17 7:30 PM A LIBERTY (RALEIGH)
10  11/03/17 7:30 PM H POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Source: www.wvssac.org

