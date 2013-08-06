2017 Oak Hill High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Oak Hill High football schedule

DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:30 PM H VALLEY 12-34 W
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM A LIBERTY 38-14 W
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM H MOUNT VIEW 16-41 W
4 09/16/17 7:30 PM H *WYOMING EAST
5 09/22/17 7:30 PM A FAYETTEVILLE
6 09/30/17 3:00 PM A SHADY SPRING
7 10/06/17 7:30 PM H PRINCETON
10/13/17 - OPEN
8 10/20/17 7:30 PM H BLUEFIELD
9 10/27/17 7:30 PM H MIDLAND TRAIL
10 11/03/17 7:30 PM H WESTSIDE

Source: www.wvssac.org

*Saturday game

