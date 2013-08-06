2017 Oak Hill High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|VALLEY
|12-34
|W
|2
|09/01/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|LIBERTY
|38-14
|W
|3
|09/08/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|MOUNT VIEW
|16-41
|W
|4
|09/16/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|*WYOMING EAST
|5
|09/22/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|FAYETTEVILLE
|6
|09/30/17
|3:00 PM
|A
|SHADY SPRING
|7
|10/06/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|PRINCETON
|10/13/17
|-
|OPEN
|8
|10/20/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|BLUEFIELD
|9
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|MIDLAND TRAIL
|10
|11/03/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|WESTSIDE
Source: www.wvssac.org
*Saturday game
