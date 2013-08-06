2017 Greenbrier East High football schedule

|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|1
|08/25/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|JAMES MONROE
|44-34
|L
|2
|09/01/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|WOODROW WILSON
|7-12
|L
|3
|09/08/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|PRESTON
|23-20
|W
|4
|09/15/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|BLUEFIELD
|54-7
|L
|5
|09/22/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR
|6
|09/29/17
|7:00 PM
|H
|ALLEGHANY
|7
|10/06/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|LORD BOTETOURT
|10/13/17
|OPEN
|8
|10/20/17
|7:00 PM
|A
|PARKERSBURG SOUTH
|9
|10/27/17
|7:30 PM
|H
|PRINCETON
|10
|11/03/17
|7:30 PM
|A
|SPRING VALLEY
Source: www.wvssac.org
