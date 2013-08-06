2017 Greenbrier East High football schedule - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

2017 Greenbrier East High football schedule

2017 Greenbrier East High School football schedule
DATE TIME OPPONENT SCORE
1 08/25/17 7:00 PM H JAMES MONROE 44-34 L
2 09/01/17 7:30 PM A WOODROW WILSON 7-12 L
3 09/08/17 7:30 PM A PRESTON  23-20 W
4 09/15/17 7:30 PM H BLUEFIELD 54-7 L
5 09/22/17 7:00 PM H BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR
6 09/29/17 7:00 PM H ALLEGHANY
7 10/06/17 7:00 PM A LORD BOTETOURT
10/13/17 OPEN
8 10/20/17 7:00 PM A PARKERSBURG SOUTH
9 10/27/17 7:30 PM H PRINCETON
10 11/03/17 7:30 PM A SPRING VALLEY

Source: www.wvssac.org

