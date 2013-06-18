WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV, is searching for a full-time high energy Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist. This position requires

generating content for our website, mobile platforms, and social media sites.



This full-time position encompasses a broad range of accountabilities. The chosen candidate will report, shoot, write, edit, produce and anchor. This is not the job for someone who needs “down time.” Our award-winning journalists go beyond the game to tell stories about the true character of athletes, coaches and he communities that support local high school and college teams. We dig past the surface to tell the “why” about issues impacting local sports.



Applicants must have a degree in broadcast journalism or a related multimedia field and prior on-camera professional experience .

Send a link to your on-air reel, resume and references to:

Kenneth White, WVVA News Director, Sports Anchor/MMJ,kwhite@wvva.com; .3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV, 24701.

WVVA is an equal opportunity employer.