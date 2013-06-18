WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV, is searching for a full-time high energy Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist. This position requires
generating content for our website, mobile platforms, and social media sites.
WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV, is searching for a full-time high energy Sports Anchor/Multimedia Journalist. This position requires
generating content for our website, mobile platforms, and social media sites.
WVVA Television, West Virginia Broadcasters Association’s 2017 Station of the Year, has an opportunity for an ambitious and motivated Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team.More >>
WVVA Television, West Virginia Broadcasters Association’s 2017 Station of the Year, has an opportunity for an ambitious and motivated Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team.More >>
WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV, is searching for its next sports director.This position oversees the sports staff as the chief sports journalist and content producer.More >>
WVVA Television, Inc., in Bluefield, WV, is searching for its next sports director.This position oversees the sports staff as the chief sports journalist and content producer.More >>