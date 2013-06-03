Multimedia Journalist - Greenbrier Valley

Award winning; dominant NBC affiliate WVVA TV in Bluefield, WV, is seeking for a hard-working journalist to find, shoot, edit and report news from the Lewisburg/Greenbrier County area of the Bluefield/Beckley/Oak Hill market.

The position may include some anchoring. The ideal candidate is a creative self-starter who works well with minimal supervision, adapts to flexible schedules, takes ownership and thrives in a deadline driven, breaking news environment.

We break stories, we enterprise and we go live via microwave, satellite, and LiveU digital cellular technology. If you are looking for a job that will help advance your career and continue to make WVVA The Two Virginias’ market leader, then this may be the job for you.

Candidate must have excellent writing and interview skills plus sound news judgment. Candidate must get involved in the community, develop contacts and set up stories daily. Shooting and editing skills are a plus. Candidate must have a personal vehicle, phone, and valid driver's license.

A college degree in broadcast journalism, mass media, or communications, plus at least one year of experience is preferred. Must maintain a valid driver’s license and have a good driving record, along with the ability to work a flexible schedule.



If you think you qualify and want to join our multimedia news team, send a resume/link/DVD (link preferred) and cover letter to Human Resources, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email hr@wvva.com

No phone calls please.



WVVA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.