Award winning; dominant NBC affiliate WVVA TV in Bluefield, WV, is seeking an energized, caring, competitive, take charge newsroom leader. This is not a sit behind a desk job!

As News Director you are coaching, guiding and mentoring on a continuous basis. Are you someone that has heart, wants to make a difference and grow beyond traditional broadcast news? An excellent opportunity to join our award winning team, we are looking for a dynamic newsroom leader to take our team to the next level.

WVVA is a continuous local news source with an immediate deadline mentality. The News Director directly oversees all involved in our news gathering and distribution processes. This manager directs the development of our content, weighs the full editorial possibility of every story, and makes immediate decisions on how it will be disseminated on the appropriate platforms. They will work very closely with the Internet Director and Content Manager to ensure that our customers are being served on all platforms. They care for employees, work with department managers and can think outside the box.

WVVA delivers news as it happens on air, online and on the go all the time.

A minimum of 5 years television news management experience and a college degree in broadcast journalism preferred. Successful candidate must be able to demonstrate strong working knowledge of community issues and needs, as well as sound journalistic principles. Must have the ability to make fast, accurate journalistic and logistical judgments.

If you have a passion for excellence, and a burning desire to lead the number one television news team in the Bluefield/Beckley WV market we want to hear from you.

Our company is part of Quincy Media Inc. a family owned media company operating 18 television stations and 2 newspapers in a variety of market sizes. This means internal opportunities and professional growth.

Contact:

Please send your resume, reel and references to WVVA TV, Human Resources, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email hr@wvva.com

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER