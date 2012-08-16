Morning Anchor/Multimedia Journalist

WVVA Television, the dominant #1 NBC affiliate in Bluefield, WV, is looking for an energetic, creative morning show anchor with the ability to thrive in a fast-paced, competitive news environment.



WVVA is committed to producing award-winning content on multiple platforms including mobile, web and social media. The ideal candidate will have a full understanding of how to maximize impact on all platforms.



We are looking for a leader in both our newsroom and in the community serving the two Virginias. This is not an entry level position. Anchoring experience is required. Producing experience preferred.



Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting, Communications or related field is preferred.



Candidates should send resumes/links to: Steve Korioth, News Director, WVVA Television, 3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701 or email skorioth@wvva.com.

No phone calls please.



WVVA Television, Inc. is a part of Quincy Media, Inc.

WVVA IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER