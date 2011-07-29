Is my phone a smartphone?

Good question! This can be confusing for a lot of people, and a big part of the reason for the uncertainty is that there is no industry standard definition of a smartphone. In general terms a smartphone is a mobile phone that offers advanced features, often similar to the capabilities of a personal computer.

Basic features of a smartphone include e-mail, Internet access, document editing, and they grow from there. A smartphone will run an Operating System, which allows it to run different programs or applications (apps).

To become more familiar with the features of your phone you should consult the owner's manual or discuss the features with the representative who helped you purchase your phone.