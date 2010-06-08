WVVA Television, West Virginia Broadcasters Association’s 2017 Station of the Year, has an opportunity for an ambitious and motivated Multimedia Journalist to join our award-winning team.

Your focus will be producing real-time content on multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile and social media. The Ideal candidate should handle breaking news and live shots with ease, while also being able to dig deep into a variety of topics. Your ability to tell a story concisely and creatively is key, along with cultivating sources.

Candidate must have experience and strong skills shooting and editing his or her own content on a deadline driven basis. A degree in journalism and on-air television experience is preferred.

WVVA TV is a Quincy Media station. Learn why our family-owned company has a reputation as one of the best to work for in the industry today at www.careersatquincy.com.

Please send resume and dvd/reel to WVVA TV, Attn: Steve Korioth, News Director, 3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or email skorioth@wvva.com.

No phone calls please.

WVVA IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER