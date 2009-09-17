Submit your nomination for Student, Teacher of the Month - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Submit your nomination for Student, Teacher of the Month

WVVA Television is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias. The Student of the Month was developed to recognize students who have excelled in self-improvement, attitude, attendance, or other noteworthy achievements. The Teacher of the Month was developed to honor the ones that sometimes get forgotten. The teacher is respected by their students and has genuine work ethic.

Would you like to submit an area teacher or student for the WVVA and Cole Chevy Teacher / Student of the Month? If you know a local teacher or student that is making a difference or excelling in his or her area, let us know. Fill out the form below to make your submission. All submissions will be reviewed by selection committee. The winners will be announced the first week in October. If you do not have access to a desktop computer, you either scroll down to the bottom of this webpage and click on desktop site or email your nomination to student@wvva.com or teacher@wvva.com

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

WVVA and Cole Chevrolet believe this is a very worthwhile program and that the education of our youth and the respect and honor of our teachers is key to the future of our educational system. Please help us support student and teachers in our communities by your active participation in the program. Without your nominations, this wouldn't be possible.

    To submit your nomination for a teacher of the month, fill out the following form.

    To submit your nomination for a student of the month, fill out the following form.

