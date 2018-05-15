Deputies hand out donuts and coffee in Tazewell

National Police Week continues across the Two Virginias. In Tazewell County, deputies handed out free donuts and coffee to drivers on their morning commute. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said, "The blue lights don't always mean something bad is going on." The sweet treats were donated by Ashley Fisher with Fisher and Company.
