Beckley Police to Host Annual Citizen's Academy

The Beckley Police are hosting a Citizen's Police Academy. The goal of the Citizen's Police Academy is to educate Beckley's citizens about the structure and activities of their police department. The application can be downloaded online at www.beckley.org/police-Department/2017-citizenspolice-academy or from the Beckley Police Department Records Division.
