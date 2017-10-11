Aaron's Mile is happening in Bluefield this weekend!

Participants will walk 1 mile on the family-friendly trail. All ages are welcome and appreciated. Also, if you want to see if you have what it takes to "wear the blue" participants have the option of performing the Police Challenge PT Test. $15 for the walk, $25 for walk and challenge. Proceeds are to go to the fund set up for Aaron Crook's children. For questions please feel free to contact Erica Morgan at cfcrunforgod@gmail.com or Kd Coleman at kd_f@hotmail.com