Morning Headlines for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Governor calls a special session to help in hiring thousands of workers for road plan. West Virginia State Police has confirmed there was a fatal shooting in Monroe County Sunday night. Congressman visits front lines of Southern West Virginia's war on drugs. Local firefighters can get free lunch today at the Beckley Moose Lodge on New River Drive. 

