Morning Headlines for Thursday, October 5, 2017

Camille Browne has been sentenced 30 years after killing a Pastor Browning. A Greenbrier man is facing jail time after stabbing his roommate. Harold Ray is facing a 1 million dollar cash only bond after shooting a man. Hundreds of volunteers came to Greenbrier County to continue the rebuild after the 2016 flooding. The Italian Fest is happening this weekend!
