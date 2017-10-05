Morning Headlines for Thursday, October 5, 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Morning Headlines for Thursday, October 5, 2017

By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Bio
Connect
Biography

Camille Browne has been sentenced 30 years after killing a Pastor Browning. A Greenbrier man is facing jail time after stabbing his roommate. Harold Ray is facing a 1 million dollar cash only bond after shooting a man. Hundreds of volunteers came to Greenbrier County to continue the rebuild after the 2016 flooding. The Italian Fest is happening this weekend!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.