Greenbrier County schools recognizes service employees

West Virginia School Service Employee Day is on September 25th and to honor all those service employees from cooks to custodians to secretaries in Greenbrier County, Superintendent Jeff Bryant and President of the Board of Education Jeanie Wyatt traveled to Rainelle Elementary and Greenbrier East to recognize the everyday heroes.
